wrestling / News
The Headbangers Signed To WWE Nostalgia Agreement
May 4, 2023
In a post on Facebook, Glenn Ruth (Thrasher) revealed that the Headbangers have signed a nostalgia agreement with WWE. This means that the WWE can use their likeness for licensing and merchandise.
He wrote: “I can finally post this!! I’m completely excited and fortunate to have this opportunity! The Headbangers have signed a WWE Nostalgia agreement!! Look for your Headbangers merch coming soon!!! WOW blessed!! Thank you WWE!!!”
