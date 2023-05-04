The Headbangers Signed To WWE Nostalgia Agreement

In a post on Facebook, Glenn Ruth (Thrasher) revealed that the Headbangers have signed a nostalgia agreement with WWE. This means that the WWE can use their likeness for licensing and merchandise.

He wrote: “I can finally post this!! I’m completely excited and fortunate to have this opportunity! The Headbangers have signed a WWE Nostalgia agreement!! Look for your Headbangers merch coming soon!!! WOW blessed!! Thank you WWE!!!”