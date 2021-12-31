The Hex On Their Goals Moving Forward, Knowing Their Worth in Negotiations

Allysin Kay and Marti Belle are the NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions as The Hex, and the duo recently discussed their goals as a team and more. Kay and Belle appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

Belle on the team’s goals moving forward: “A lot of our individual goals are still in line with things we want to do together. If a major company wants to offer us a seven-figure deal, we’ll take it. Seven, forget six. If someone wants to offer us a big time money deal but they’re like, ‘we don’t want you guys as a team, we want you in the company,’ we’ll take it, obviously. Best case scenario is us doing it together, but that’s a lot of our goals. As a team, we want to collect all the gold. For us, the most important thing with the NWA Women’s Tag Team Championships, we want to make them real Women’s World Tag Team Championships. We defend them at Ring of Honor. Anywhere, any time, any place. That’s what we want. We want to go to Europe and Japan and Mexico and Canada. If there is wrestling on the globe, The Hex wants to be there.”

Belle on knowing their worth in negotiations: “As women, there has always been a very big pay gap. We are very fortunate in working in some really amazing places that do see the value in what we do and do pay accordingly. Obviously, there is always going to be the want, desire, and need for more. That’s something we’re going to continue to work towards. The best way of doing that is continuing to show people that it’s not just women’s wrestling, it’s pro wrestling. When we continue to show that, the money is going to continue to come in.”

Kay on their negotiations with companies: “There is definitely room to grow as far as pay gap situation. We are definitely in a position where we feel comfortable saying ‘this is what we’re worth and we’re not coming in for anything less.’ It’s very important. You have t know your worth and you can’t settle for less. It’s okay to negotiate. That’s on you and an individual case by case basis. Sometimes people will say ‘is it ever okay to take a paycut?’ That all depends on you, your situation, what else they are providing you, the benefits you’re getting. We can’t give you a one size fits all answer. You have to ultimately know your worth and not let people make you settle for less. Not accept that.”