The House of Black Makes Return On AEW Dynamite
The House of Black are back on AEW TV, making their return on this week’s Dynamite. Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart returned on tonight’s show to attack The Factory and Best Friends during a confrontation between the two factions. As the segment was progressing, the lights went out and the mic cut off. The lights returned with Hart at the top of the stage and the three men in the ring, taking out everyone.
This is the first on-screen appearance by the three beyond vignettes teasing their return since AEW All Out, when they lost a match to Sting, Darby Allin, and Miro.
The #HouseOfBlack have returned to destroy everyone in their path!@malakaiblxck @brodyxking @snm_buddy @thejuliahart
Tune in to #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/vf4NIms6dt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022
