The IInspiration Announce New Song Coming Next Month

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The IInspiration Cassie Lee Jessica McKay

Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, now going by ‘The IInspiration’, have announced that they will be featured on a song that debuts on October 20. The song, also called ‘The IInspiration’, is from Harley Cameron and will be available on Spotify. You can pre-save by going here.

