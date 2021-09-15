wrestling / News
The IInspiration Announce New Song Coming Next Month
Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay, now going by ‘The IInspiration’, have announced that they will be featured on a song that debuts on October 20. The song, also called ‘The IInspiration’, is from Harley Cameron and will be available on Spotify. You can pre-save by going here.
‘The IInspiration’ by Harley Cameron feat. Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee is available for Pre-Save!! 🎶
Link in bio!! 💕⭐️https://t.co/rvARpQ2lJ0 pic.twitter.com/rcBYkVK5kL
— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) September 15, 2021
‘The IInspiration’ by Harley Cameron feat. Jessie McKay & Cassie Lee is available for Pre-Save!! 🎶
Click the link below to pre save now!
We worked with such an incredibly talented team on this song 🙏
Can’t wait for you guys to hear it!! 🤩https://t.co/mXJdahqhms
— Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) September 15, 2021
