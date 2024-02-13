The Iron Claw Released On VOD

A24 released The Iron Claw, a film that tells the story of the Von Erich family’s rise and fall, this past December. Now, it’s available on video on demand.

Zac Efron plays the role of Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White plays Kerry, Harris Dickinson plays David, Holt McCallany plays Fritz Von Erich, and Maura Tierney portrays Doris Von Erich.

The rest of the cast includes Aaron Dean Eisenberg as Ric Flair, AEW’s MJF as Lance Von Erich, and Kevin Anton as Harley Race. The movie, written and directed by Sean Durkin, was co-financed by A24 and Access Industries. The film’s synopsis reads as follows:

“Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

You can watch the trailer below: