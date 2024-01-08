The Kingdom Plan To Carry ROH Tag Team Titles To AEW All In

The Kingdom are your ROH Tag Team Champions, and the two plan on holding onto the titles for most of 2024 at the last. As reported, Samoa Joe turned on MJF and cost him the ROH Tag Titles to the Devil’s Minions on the December 27th episode of AEW Dynamite. Those minions were revealed to be Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, while the Devil himself was Adam Cole. Bennett and Taven defended the titles on AEW Collision, and in a post-match video they talked about their plans for the titles, as you can see below (per Fightful):

Taven: “Have you idiots figured it out yet? You think I want to stroke a stuffed giraffe on national television cause that’s the kind of thing I do? No. I wanted to fool all you Melvins, especially MJF. Now, we’ve got back the exact thing we’ve been looking for and we are going to bring Honor to these titles.”

Bennett: “You know MJF, these titles may not mean anything to you but to us they mean everything. So we’re gonna defend them on Dynamite, on Collision, on Rampage hell, we’re going to take them all the way to Wembley. Because this, this is real to us and in an industry full of phonies we’re about as real as it gets.”