– WWE confirmed another matchup for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. It will be a mixed tag team match featuring Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega of The LWO vs. American Made members Chad Gable and Ivy Nile.

Next week’s show will air on Monday, November 18 on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

* Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

* Dominik Mysterio & Carlito vs. The War Raiders

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega) vs. American Made (Chad Gable & Ivy Nile)