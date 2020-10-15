wrestling / News
The Masked Wrestler Debut Episode Now Online
October 15, 2020 | Posted by
The full first episode of IWTV’s The Masked Wrestler is now online. You can see the video below of the series premiere. The Masked Wrestler airs Wednesdays at 10 PM ET/7 PM:
