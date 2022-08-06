The Miz Confirms He Was At Woodstock ’99, Doesn’t Regret It

Woodstock 1999 has become infamous, especially in light of recent documentaries that revealed just how crazy things got. The newest documentary comes from Netflix, and one of the first scenes featured someone attending that looked like a very young Mike Mizanin. This led to The Miz trending on Twitter, and he finally took to Instagram to confirm that he did attend the festival.

He wrote: “Saw @limpbizkit live at Woodstock 1999 and they rocked the place. Till this day it was the best festival I’ve ever been to. I know there was a lot of bad press and certain things that I heard happened there were inexcusable but the experience I had was a celebration for the love of music with friends. I saw incredible live concerts from my favorite bands @offspring @korn_official @limpbizkit @kidrock @therealicp @bushofficialinstagram I wish everyone could’ve had the same experience and I hope someday we can have a celebration without all the BS.”