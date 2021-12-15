The Miz Believes Hannibal Should Be Banned For Stabbing Incident

The Miz has weighed in on the Hannibal stabbing incident, saying that Hannibal should be banned for life over it. If you’ve missed the news, the incident went down at an indie show in Irving, Texas over the weekend. Working under his Blood Hunter gimmick, Hannibal – perhaps better known for his YouTube channel where he does shoot interviews with talent – proceeded to stab Lando Deltoro several times in the head with a spike in a spot that was originally planned but went “way too far” and Deltoro required medical attention after.

Miz and Maryse were at LAX on Tuesday when TMZ caught up to them and asked Miz about the incident. They showed Miz the video of the incident, and Miz said that Hannibal should be banned from wrestling over it, noting, “You don’t do that stuff. That didn’t look like a mistake … Accidents happen, but I don’t get stabbed with like a knife or whatever the hell the guy had.”

Deltoro suffered a torn artery in his head, but is expected to make a full recovery. A GoFundMe is raising money to help with his medical bills and is available here.

Hannibal claimed in a video – since made private – that he didn’t have any indication that Deltoro was legitimately hurt because the referee didn’t say anything and the spot was a blade spot. World Class Pro Revolution has banned Hannibal from all future events, though Hannibal claims he ended the relationship.