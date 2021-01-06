The Miz & Maryse Set for Guest Appearance on Nickelodeon’s The Substitute

– WWE.com has announced that Superstar power couple The Miz and Maryse will guest star on the Nickelodeon show, The Substitute. They will be appearing on the show tomorrow. The Miz will be in disguise, and Maryse will be directing traffic in the control room. Here’s the full announcement:

Miz and Maryse to guest star on Nickelodeon’s “The Substitute”

The Miz and Maryse will guest star on Nickelodeon’s “The Substitute” this Thursday at 7:30/6:30 C, as The A-Lister played the part of three unrecognizable characters.

In the latest episode, Miz goes incognito as a flashy, hyper-confident astronomy teacher who conflates astronomy with astrology, a dinosaur expert who has some very strange theories on dinosaurs – many of which contradict each other and none of which make sense – and a high-energy fundraiser representative looking to get the kids excited about an upcoming fundraising push which has set aside candy bars in favor of selling… mayonnaise! Meanwhile, Maryse directs traffic from the control room.

“The Substitute” features celebrities who are transformed by a team of Hollywood special effects artists to go undercover as a substitute, surprising unsuspecting kids in schools, camps and other locations. During the reveal at the end of the day, each organization receives a $25,000 donation.