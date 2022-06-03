The Miz Recalls Simon Dean Convincing Him to Try Out For Tough Enough

The Miz got his start in WWE in Tough Enough season four, and he recently recalled how Simon Dean convinced him to try out for the show. The WWE star appeared on The Ringer’s Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast and noted that he was initially uncertain whether he should try out for the reality series, leading to his giving Dean a call.

I knew who Simon Dean was because he was on television at the time on SmackDown,” Miz said (per Wrestling Inc). “I called him, and I said, ‘Hey, I’m just looking for a little bit of advice. Do you think that this is a good move if I want, you know, respect in the business?’ And he said, ‘Dude, this is called the million-dollar Tough Enough. You could be a millionaire if you win this. You will have a WWE contract. Do it. Do the show. This is your opportunity. This is your moment’. And I don’t know, if I didn’t get that kind of advice, if I would’ve taken that advice and done it.”

Miz ended up finishing second in the competition and of course has gone on to become a major star for WWE. Dean, aka Nova, was signed to WWE from 2001 through 2007.