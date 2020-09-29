The Miz Reveals Embarrassing Moment From 2006 WWE Diva Search, What Advice He’d Give His Younger Self

In the debut episode of the Uncool with Alexa Bliss podcast, The Miz discussed an embarrassing moment from the 2006 WWE Diva Search, what advice he’d give to his younger self, and much more. You can read his comments below.

The Miz on an embarrassing moment he had during the 2006 WWE Diva Search: “I forgot the phone number at the Diva Search, and I was the host of the show. I literally forgot everything. When you’re a host and you don’t have cue cards, you don’t have a teleprompter, you’re just out there and if you forget the phone number that everyone has to call to vote in on – guess what? That’s not a good thing, and it’s not like it was on a board or anything like that I can actually read off of. When that happens, you get this kind of knot in your stomach, you get a panic, you get a cold sweat going, and I never felt that before in my life. And when that happened, I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ and this is what happened, and I froze. “Everything just went white and I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and thank God that the producers played someone’s music because I was like ‘I’m gone, I have nowhere else to go. I couldn’t do anything, and it was the most embarrassing thing and I’ll never forget it – I went up to Vince and I go, ‘That will never happen again, I am so sorry.’ He goes, ‘No, I know it will never happen again, you will work on it.’ And I worked, and I worked, and I worked. Sometimes, I still get those moments of, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know what to say’ but then it just ends up happening.”

On what advice he would give to his younger self: “Everything’s gonna be okay. Just keep doing what you’re doing. Keep positive, focus on what you want and go after it, and find the tools that you need. I’ve told this, by the way, to my friends — my friends from high school are always near and dear to me, and so we always have very in-depth conversations. And sometimes, we were like, ‘Yeah, I’m not sure I want to do this.’ Some of them are like ‘I want to do what you’re doing, I want to be behind the scenes.’ And I’m like ‘Well, what are you doing to do that?’ When I figured out what I wanted, I said, ‘Okay, I want to be a WWE Superstar.’ I’m 6-foot nothing and 200 and nothing pounds.

“I am not the quintessential WWE Superstar, especially back then. Back then, it was 6’7, 300 pounds of solid muscle. What are the things and what are the tools that I can get for myself that can get me to where I need to be? I said I need a nutritionist, and I didn’t have money by the way. I literally found a guy that would write me meal plans for a hundred bucks a month, and so, I would work my butt off doing speaking engagements from The Real World while trying to live in LA. Then I was also in UPW, an independent wrestling school, and I was in improv classes at The Groundlings and Improve Olympics. I was in acting classes, and then to top it off, I would find speaking engagements where I can speak in front of a large audience so I can figure out how to motivate an audience. So to find the tools that would get me where I need to be. So, what would I tell my young self? Just keep doing what you’re doing, and find out what you want, and find the tools that you need to get there.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Uncool with Alexa Bliss and an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.