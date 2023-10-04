The Rascalz on If CM Punk Would be Welcome in Impact Wrestling

– On the latest edition of the Battleground Podcast, Impact Wrestling stars The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) discussed CM Punk potentially coming into Impact Wrestling and if he’d be welcome there. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Zachary Wentz on CM Punk: “CM Punk was one of my favorite wrestlers ever. I can’t tell you how many shirts I had, how many times I dressed up as him. He’s what really…not so much brought me back to wrestling because I still loved wrestling, but he was the first guy in a while that I clicked with. I’m from a small town in Ohio, everyone is country or preppy, I’m the punk kid that had piercings. It was one of those things that connected. He was the voice of the voiceless.”

Wentz on wanting CM Punk in Impact: “For me, please. It would help us step everything up if you have that high profile of a guy. It’s not just some random dude. He’s that high profile. You’ve seen the results and what happens when he gets on TV. It means more eyes and more opportunity for IMPACT and for all of us to just kill it. Please.”

Trey Miguel on his past interactions with CM Punk: “I’ve only had one interaction with CM Punk. He came to the Chicago taping and hung out in the locker room. He was very respectful to everyone and made everyone feel like they could engage with him without any weird undertone to it. I told him it was an honor to meet him and he said, ‘Please don’t say that.’ It was in a laughing manner. I remember feeling that day, ‘I wonder how this show is going to go.’ CM Punk is, for all intents and purposes, a wrestling legend. This man changed the landscape of two major companies and is one of the most recognizable faces in wrestling. He is famous from a mile away, which I feel only a few people in the world get to. That day in the locker room, everyone was a little bit hungrier. Maybe we weren’t trying to impress CM Punk, but I don’t think anyone didn’t want to not impress him. That’s just the energy.”

Former Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander also said Punk would be welcome in the Impact locker room.