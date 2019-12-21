wrestling / News
The Revival Takes a Photo With Private Party
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– Scott Dawson of The Revival shared a photo on Twitter today showing the tag team posing for a photo with AEW stars Private Party. The caption reads “Tag Team Wrestling.” You can check out that tweet and photo below.
As noted, the tag team has reportedly not yet signed new WWE contracts yet, and they are believed to have a few months left on their current deals.
Tag Team Wrestling pic.twitter.com/5lMpmn4Pbt
— Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) December 21, 2019
