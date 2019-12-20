wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Considering Making The Revival a Comedy Team
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
– According to a new report, the current booking plan on Smackdown is to turn the Revival into a comedy team. The WON reports that the current plan is to turn the team into a comedy-based team as a spoof of the Fabulous Ones.
The site notes that there are mixed feelings about the idea and that it “still may get shot down,” but notes that Dash Wilder’s trip during his entrance on last week’s Smackdown was apparently the start of the comedy gimmick. The two have reportedly not signed new deals yet and have a few months left on their contracts.
