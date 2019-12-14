wrestling / News
Dash Wilder Trips During Entrance on SmackDown (Video)
– Dash Wilder had a pseudo-Shockmaster moment on Smackdown, tripping on his way out to the ring. As you can see in the video below, Wilder triped as he and Scott Dawson headed out to the ring for their match with Gorty G and Mustafa Ali. The flub spread quickly on Twitter and drew reaction from Xavier Woods, whose stablemates Big E. and Kofi Kingston face the Revival on Sunday at TLC, along with the Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson:
“Hey girl, you got me like Dash Wilder on #Smackdown, straight trippin for you” pic.twitter.com/IBIF1nYlMG
— Tom (@TQSherwood) December 14, 2019
HAAAAAAAAAAHAHAHAHAJAJAJAJAHA https://t.co/n7bKK5hiKz
— Austin Creed – #Off Season (@XavierWoodsPhD) December 14, 2019
Fall
The
Revival
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) December 14, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Admits Jon Moxley’s Heel Turn Had Disappointing Follow Up
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches
- Note On What Will Happen To The Hart Foundation After Teddy Hart’s MLW Release
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’