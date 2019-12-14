Dash Wilder Trips During Entrance on SmackDown (Video)

wrestling / News

December 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Dash Wilder had a pseudo-Shockmaster moment on Smackdown, tripping on his way out to the ring. As you can see in the video below, Wilder triped as he and Scott Dawson headed out to the ring for their match with Gorty G and Mustafa Ali. The flub spread quickly on Twitter and drew reaction from Xavier Woods, whose stablemates Big E. and Kofi Kingston face the Revival on Sunday at TLC, along with the Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson:

