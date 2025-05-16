wrestling / News
The Rock, Bella Twins, More Receive Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award Nominations
The Rock, The Bella Twins, and some of WWE’s celebrity appearances have been nominated for Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. As PWInsider reports, the nominations for this year’s awards were announced on Thursday and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned three nods as follows:
Favorite Movie Actor: Red One
Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Moana 2
Favorite Song From A Movie: “Can I Get A Chee Ho?” – Moana 2
Other WWE-affiliated talent or talent who have guest starred on WWE TV who were nominated include the following”
The Bella Twins
* Favorite Podcast: The Nikki & Brie Show
Cardi B
* Favorite Female Artist (Music)
Bad Bunny
* Favorite Male Artist (Music)
Jelly Roll
* Favorite Male Artist (Music)
* Favorite Album – Beautifully Broken
* Favorite Song From a Movie – “Run It” (Sonic The Hedgehog
The Weeknd
* Favorite Male Artist (Music)
* Favorite Album – Hurry Up Tomorrow
* Favorite Song – “Cry For Me”
Travis Scott
* Favorite Male Artist
IShowSpeed
* Favorite Gamer
Kai Cenat
* Favorite Gamer
