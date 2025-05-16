The Rock, Bella Twins, More Receive Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award Nominations

The Rock, The Bella Twins, and some of WWE’s celebrity appearances have been nominated for Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. As PWInsider reports, the nominations for this year’s awards were announced on Thursday and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson earned three nods as follows:

Favorite Movie Actor: Red One

Favorite Male Animated Voice From a Movie: Moana 2

Favorite Song From A Movie: “Can I Get A Chee Ho?” – Moana 2

Other WWE-affiliated talent or talent who have guest starred on WWE TV who were nominated include the following”

The Bella Twins

* Favorite Podcast: The Nikki & Brie Show

Cardi B

* Favorite Female Artist (Music)

Bad Bunny

* Favorite Male Artist (Music)

Jelly Roll

* Favorite Male Artist (Music)

* Favorite Album – Beautifully Broken

* Favorite Song From a Movie – “Run It” (Sonic The Hedgehog

The Weeknd

* Favorite Male Artist (Music)

* Favorite Album – Hurry Up Tomorrow

* Favorite Song – “Cry For Me”

Travis Scott

* Favorite Male Artist

IShowSpeed

* Favorite Gamer

Kai Cenat

* Favorite Gamer