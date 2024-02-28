The Rock Gained Rights To Catchphrases, Nicknames In Deal To Join TKO Board

The Rock got the rights to more than his name in the deal that saw him join the TKO board of directors; he got a lot of catchphrases, too. As reported, the Great One was granted full ownership of his ring name when he joined the board of WWE’s parent company back in the end of January. A new SEC filing from TKO’s Q4 earnings results notes that the IP for “The Rock” also carries with it a number of his famous catchphrases and other associated phrases.

The filing notes that “Rock IP” includes:

* The Rock

* Rocky Maivia

* Team Corporate

* Rock Nation

* The Nation

* “Roody Poo”

* “Candy Ass”

* “Jabroni”

* “If you smell what The Rock is cooking”

* “The Samoan Sensation”

* The Blue Chipper

* The Brahma Bull

* The People’s Champion

* The Great One

* “Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth”

* Team Bring It

* “The Rock Just Bring It

* The People’s Elbow

* Rock Bottom

* “Finally, The Rock has come back to …”

* “It doesn’t matter what…”

* “Blue Hell”

* “The millions… (and millions)”

* “Rockpocalypse”

* Project Rock

* “The most electrifying man in sports and entertainment”

The deal also, as noted, came with $30 million worth of TKO stock.