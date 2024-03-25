wrestling / News

The Rock Sings As Make-A-Wish For Girl With Brain Disorder

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Rock did a performance of his Moana song for a very young girl with a brain disorder. The Great One posted a TikTok video of his doing a Make-A-Wish for two year-old Naomi, who is dealing with a brain disorder and whose favorite movie is Moana and, per Rock and the Make-A-Wish email, “reacts positively every time she hears Maui’s voice.”

You can see the video below, which he captioned:

“Join me in a song

Naomi is 2yrs old and fighting the fight in the hospital with a brain disorder.

Her wish is for Maui to send her a video of him singing “You’re Welcome”

As we know, there’s a lot of noise and negativity out there, but I deeply believe that positive energy, light and mana can make a real difference in people’s lives – especially when it comes to our children who are struggling.

Naomi I hope you smile with this song and Uncle Maui will sing “You’re Welcome” anytime you need it.

Thank you everyone watching this for sending your mana and positive light.”

