The Rock Sings As Make-A-Wish For Girl With Brain Disorder
The Rock did a performance of his Moana song for a very young girl with a brain disorder. The Great One posted a TikTok video of his doing a Make-A-Wish for two year-old Naomi, who is dealing with a brain disorder and whose favorite movie is Moana and, per Rock and the Make-A-Wish email, “reacts positively every time she hears Maui’s voice.”
You can see the video below, which he captioned:
“Join me in a song
Naomi is 2yrs old and fighting the fight in the hospital with a brain disorder.
Her wish is for Maui to send her a video of him singing “You’re Welcome”
As we know, there’s a lot of noise and negativity out there, but I deeply believe that positive energy, light and mana can make a real difference in people’s lives – especially when it comes to our children who are struggling.
Naomi I hope you smile with this song and Uncle Maui will sing “You’re Welcome” anytime you need it.
Thank you everyone watching this for sending your mana and positive light.”
