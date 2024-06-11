The Rock Suffers Elbow Injury While Filming The Smashing Machine

The Rock is set to play the role of Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion, in the upcoming film The Smashing Machine. The movie will be both written and directed by Benny Safdie,. A24 will be funding the project, the same studio behind “The Iron Claw,” a film about the Von Erich family.

Mark Kerr earned the moniker The Smashing Machine due to his aggressive fighting style in the Octagon. Alongside Johnson, Emily Blunt will be portraying Kerr’s wife, Dawn Staples. Filming for the movie is scheduled to conclude on August 1, 2024.

As seen below, The Rock sustained an injury to his elbow while filming the movie.