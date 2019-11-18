WWE News: The Shield Celebrates Anniversary, Final WCW Thunder Episodes Added To WWE Network, Clip From Tonight’s Ride Along

– The Shield debuted on this day in 2012 at that year’s Survivor Series. Roman Reigns marked the occasion on Twitter.

He wrote: “7 years ago. 3 hungry dudes ready to take over the world debuted in @WWE. Multiple world championships. Main events around the world. Money made. Families grown. Taking our own paths but will always be brothers. #TheShield”

– WWE has added the final episodes of WCW Thunder to the WWE Network. The announcement reads:

The final 19 episodes of WCW Thunder, spanning from November 2000 to WCW’s closure in March 2001, are now available on demand on the award-winning WWE Network.

The newly released episodes include battles among WCW stalwarts like Booker T, Diamond Dallas Page and “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner, but also highlight new, up-and-coming competitors that were making waves in WCW in the months before its historic sale to WWE. Notably, this week’s batch release features the national TV debut of AJ Styles, who partnered with fellow WCW rookie Air Paris in tag team action.

Relive the final days of WCW Thunder, or discover them for the first time, by checking out WWE Network’s on-demand section, available to stream anytime, anywhere.

– Here’s a clip from tonight’s episode of Ride Along on the WWE Network.