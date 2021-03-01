The Show Results 2.27.21: Shayne Taylor Battles in Main Event, Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ivelisse, More

Hurricane Pro Wrestling, Ladies Night Out, and Queens Of The Ring held a joint event titled “The Show” on Saturday featuring Shayne Taylor in the main event and more. The event aired on Title Match Network. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Jared Wayne pinned Ashton Jacobs after a full nelson slam. (Hurricane Pro)

* Hurricane Pro Wrestling Tag Team Champions Tama Ku and Jordan Jensen won a Triple Threat Tag Team Match over Ricardo Cage and Alexander Frey .. Billy Wayne and Chris Syndel when Tama Ku pinned Syndel after a choke bomb. (Hurricane Pro)

* Renee Michelle pinned Kaci Lennox after a driving neck breaker. (Queens of the Ring)

* Allie Kat pinned Claudia Del Solis after a lariat. (Ladies Night Out)

* Hurricane Pro Wrestling Cruiserweight Champion Miranda Alize beat Nate Andrews with the Miranda Rights cross face submission. Really good fast paced match. With each match, Alize’s star power continues to shine and I’m surprised AEW or WWE hasn’t officially signed her up yet. She gives you the impression that you’re seeing someone “must see” on the indie scene. (Hurricane Pro)

* Jordynne Grace beat Jennacide via referee stoppage by using a rear naked choke hold. (Ladies Night Out)

* Hurricane Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion Heather Monroe won a Triple Threat Match over Madi Wrenkowski and Vipress by pinning Wrenkowski with a Michinoku Driver. (Queens Of The Ring)

* Deonna Purrazzo beat Ladies Night Out Champion Ivelisse by Disqualification when Miranda Alize ran in to attack Purrazzo just as Purrazzo had Ivelisse in the arm bar. Jordynne Grace made the save setting up Grace vs. Ivelisse in the future. Purazzo had the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title with her and she was announced as the champion.The LNO Title was only on the line. (Ladies Night Out)

* Shane Taylor went to a Double Disqualification pull apart brawl with Hurricane Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Champion Ryan Davidson. Davidson got on the mic afterwards and challenged Taylor to a rematch.