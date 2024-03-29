The Undertaker Thinks Bray Wyatt Should Have Ended His Wrestlemania Streak

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker said that he believes Bray Wyatt is the one that should have ended his undefeated streak at Wrestlemania. Undertaker and Wyatt had a match at Wrestlemania 31, one year after Brock Lesnar ended the streak.

‘Taker said: “If it wasn’t Roman [Reigns], I think the most logical person to break it would have been Bray Wyatt. I think probably of the three (Lesnar, Reigns, and Wyatt), it would have meant more to his career than even Roman’s. For Roman, it would have been very special but for Bray, when there were so many comparisons between the two characters and the darkness and the different things, for him to be able to have broke it would have been such a feather in his cap and something that could have extended the character of The Undertaker in a different capacity.“