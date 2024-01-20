The Undertaker Says Buried Alive Matches Are Scarier Than Casket Matches

In the latest Six Feet Under podcast (via Fightful, The Undertaker said that losing a buried alive match was scarier than losing a casket match during his WWE career. Both are gimmick matches created for the Undertaker and he has lost both types in the past.

He said: “Being buried alive is far scarier than being stuffed in a casket. Back in the early days, I was burning the midnight oil, too. I’d crawl in a casket and take a nap for an hour or two during the day. Most people are kind of creeped out by them, so no one would ever mess with them. So I just crawl in there and they’d be cool. Yeah, backstage. One of the caskets backstage, I would just crawl in there, take a little nap, get my mind right, and I’d be ready to go. Yeah, but buried alive, there’s a lot going on there.”

He refused to give away the secrets of the buried alive match.