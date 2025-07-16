The Undertaker Recalls Giving Charlotte Flair Bad Advice Early On In Her Career

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker reflected on Charlotte Flair’s career and admitted that he once gave her what he now considers to be the “absolute worst advice” when she was first starting at the WWE Performance Center. You can check out some highlights below:

On the advice: “I think you were here in Orlando, you were training. And I remember, because I was in Orlando getting ready for a Mania. And I watched you work, and I pulled you aside and I was like, ‘You know, I think you might want to kind of pave — you might want to develop a different personality, and do something different.’ And you shook your head, just like you just did. You were like, ‘Maybe.’ I’ve never been so wrong on anything.”

On making it her own: “I honestly think… you have taken that and made it your own. That is where I felt like I gave you poor advice, because you could have just [said], ‘Okay, yes, that’s my dad, and I’m a copy of that.’ But you have taken it beyond and made it — you have become The Queen. And I think if someone doesn’t know who your dad is and they just start watching wrestling, I think that they would never in a million years think that you’re a legacy to Flair. And that’s a testament to your own ability, and the work and everything that you’ve put into it.”

On being wrong: “I missed the boat on that one. I feel like I’m usually pretty good with advice. But that one, I just had to own up to that. I may have missed on that one.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Six Feet Under an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.