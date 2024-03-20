– During a recent edition of his Six Feet Under, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker credited WWE for acknowledging the retirement and last match of Sting in AEW. As noted, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee acknowledged Sting retiring and having his last match at AEW Revolution during a recent edition of WWE Raw. The Undertaker said on the subject (via Fightful):

“There are certain people within the industry….we’re in competition with a different company, I get it, but Sting’s legacy is so much bigger than AEW or anything like that. He deserved that. I’m happy that, as a company, they acknowledged it. It’s only right. That whole AEW-WWE, it’s kind of like politics. You’re red, you’re blue, you’re conservative, you’re liberal. Most people are wrestling fans and they accept the fact that this is a true iconic star within the wrestling industry.”

Sting recently wrestled his last match at AEW Revolution earlier this month, defending the AEW Tag Team Titles with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks.