The Undertaker Doesn’t Like Chops But Would Let GUNTHER Do It Anyway

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), The Undertaker spoke about how much he doesn’t like chops, but noted that he would still let GUNTHER hit him with one.

He said: “I’m not fond of chops at all. I did work Flair. I told Flair he gets three. I think I ended up giving him more. ‘You get three chops.’ I’m pretty sure he got more than three [laughs]. I let Shawn (Michaels) chop me up pretty good, too. It’s a weird deal with me. I’d rather get a potato than for a punch to look bad. I’d rather you hit me, hit me in a safe spot, but hit me, and we’ll get by. I’d rather the match be good than me selling a punch that misses by six inches. Guys spend all this time working on their punches and trying to work light and then just knock the crap out of you with a chop. It was just a thing. I would love, right now, to be able to work with Gunther. I would let him chop the shit out of me. I would love to work with him.“