– During the latest edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled wearing an American flag under his jacket as part of his match at WWF Survivor Series in 1993. To go along with the theme of his team, The All-Americans, he had a 13 colony style American flag as part of his ring entrance jacket.

The Undertaker didn’t like the detail and said it was Vince McMahon’s idea. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Undertaker on his match at Survivor Series ’93: “When I wrestled with the Steiners and Lex Luger. They brought me out as their mystery partner, it was before Survivor Series, it was the build up to it. I love the flag and I love my country. Vince [Vince McMahon] had the bright idea of, on the inside of my coat, the Steiners [Rick Steiner & Scott Steiner] and Lex, Lex was the Lex Express and all Red, White, & Blue. We were wrestling The Mountie and a bunch of people from Canada and other places. I come out, they introduce me, ‘Our partner is The Undertaker.’ I come out, I cut this promo that you can tell I’m grinding my teeth through.”

On his coat having the 13 colony flag: “At the end of it, I open up my coat, and it’s the original Betsy Ross 13 colony flag, it’s got the circle. I was not feeling it. It was nowhere close to my character. I was choking every word out and was so mad. Who knows, it may have been the precursor to the American Badass. It meant a lot more carrying the flag out as the American Badass than the Undertaker in Betsy Ross’ original 13 Colony flag. I was so pissed off about that.”

The All-Americans won their matchup against The Foreign Fanatics. The Undertaker was counted out during the matchup along with Yokozuna.