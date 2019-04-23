The Undertaker & Kurt Angle Are Off Starrcast II

– The Undertaker and Kurt Angle will no longer appear at Starrcast II according to Conrad Thompson.

“The announcement went wide and viral,” Thompson told Sports Illustrated. “I was told it had gotten WWE’s attention and that Vince McMahon texted The Undertaker about the appearance. ’Taker’s representation, which is a company called Get Engaged, called to tell me, ‘WWE says he can’t do it.’ I had an agreement in place with the talent. Without exception, I dealt directly with the talent or their management, they set their terms, and I complied. First class travel accommodations were made and marketing was done. Now, thanks to the influence of WWE, the performers are missing out on substantial income and the fans are being punished.”

In looking for a replacement for Undertaker, Thompson stated, “I suggested Vince McMahon, Hunter, or Stephanie McMahon. And I said I would donate 100 percent of the proceeds to Conor’s Cure and match the donation personally, which would turn a negative into a positive for everyone involved.”

Thompson went on to say that he was hoping to have Shawn Michaels as the replacement for Undertaker, but that fell through as well.