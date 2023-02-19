The Undertaker On Why Social Media Makes Wrestling Storylines More Difficult

In an interview with Mike Tyson for Hot Boxin’ (via Fightful), The Undertaker spoke about how social media makes it harder for wrestling companies to tell stories than in the past.

He said: “For me, it does. Just our fanbase in general, they are more concerned now with what’s happening behind the scenes, not so much what’s going on in the ring. They want the dirt. It’s just like anything else in our society and it’s all social media driven. Everybody puts their life out there. It’s hard for me, watching everything, ‘you’re this guy on TV and then you go on social media and you’re somebody completely different.’ For me, it’s a huge disconnect. It is what it is and that’s where we’re at. I don’t necessarily like it, but there’s nothing I can do about it. That’s just the way it is. It makes things harder. It really makes things harder to have good storylines and people invested. Guys give everything away.“