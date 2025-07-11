The Undertaker Once Turned Down Appearing In ESPN Magazine’s ‘Body’ Issue

During the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Fightful, The Undertaker revealed that he once turned down the chance to appear in ESPN Magazine’s annual ‘Body’ issue. The issue typically features athletes completely nude or close to it, with their bits covered up. Undertaker, Michelle McCool and Charlotte Flair all discussed the idea.

Undertaker: She tried to talk me into this. You [Charlotte] did the ESPN Body Issue?

McCool: I did try to talk him (into it).

Charlotte: I made sure they had all the cameras covered. I was like, ‘I’m not going in there naked without all those little cameras covered.’

Undertaker: I totally get that. This one [Michelle] was trying to convince me.

McCool: Years ago. Not now.

Undertaker: Definitely (not now).

Charlotte: Why not? You and all the tats? You could just have the turnbuckle right there [over your crotch]. Is that too much? Is the turnbuckle too much? Taker right there in front of the turnbuckle with the WWE logo. He can flex on one side.

Undertaker: When this airs, people are going to cringe so hard. That’s not my Undertaker. They do not want to see anything under the black.

McCool: They’re seeing it now. Yes, back then, maybe not. I thought it was a beautiful way…

Undertaker: She tried hard to convince me.

McCool: People think I get everything I want.

Charlotte: You turned it down?

Undertaker: Yes, I turned it down.

McCool: He wouldn’t even do that for me. People think I get everything because of him. The one thing I ask him for, he shot down hard. Come on, man.

Charlotte: He’s probably like, ‘My character wouldn’t do it.’

Undertaker: Exactly!

McCool: That’s exactly what he said.

Undertaker: That’s all I have is my character.

McCool: He’s like, ‘I’ll walk around the house naked all the time, but I’m not about to be in the magazine.’ He really doesn’t walk around naked all the time.

Charlotte: I’m being the creative director.

McCool: Hope is still alive. Guys, can we make this happen? Put a coffin. ‘Undertaker is dead. Mark Callaway has arrived.’