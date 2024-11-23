wrestling / News
The Undertaker Shares The Origin Of His Victory Pose
On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about the origin of his victory pose and more. You can check out some highlights below:
On why he changed his look with a goatee for the minster: “I was trying to look as demonic as I could. And I’d had the goatee for for so long, I just started letting it grow. And I think actually I got potatoed once in the chin, and I came back — I came back and the hair on my chin was kind of split. I was like, ‘Huh, I wonder.’ So then I started putting a little wax in there, and it turned into like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool.’”
On the origin of his victory pose: “My victory pose. It’s what was then referred to as Shakespeare. That’s what that’s called, that’s what everybody refers to it. So, ‘Hit the Shakespeare after the 1-2-3.’ It was all usually — it started around the urn. I started doing it, I used to hit the flying clothesline, and I would roll up onto my knee and foot. And then Paul would be there, and he would lift the urn, and then that’s where it started. And then, because I didn’t pander to the audience [stares at camera] … that kind of became my signature bow without actually pandering to the audience. [stares at camera, then laughs] Yeah, but that’s where it came from.”
