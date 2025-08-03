The Undertaker Admits He Was Ready To ‘Stomp’ Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 14

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, Shawn Michaels asked The Undertaker to finally come clean about the long-standing rumor that he was backstage at WrestleMania 14, ready to physically confront Michaels if he didn’t “do business” and drop the WWE Title to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. The Undertaker admitted that the story was true and that he had previously lied to Michaels about it. You can check out some highlights below:

Shawn Michaels on questioning the story: “I was doing a book, and the guy goes, ‘Hey, is it true that at WrestleMania 14, The Undertaker came up to you, and he was taping his fists and said he was going to — if this doesn’t go down the right way, he’s going to beat your ass?’ I was like, ‘I don’t think so.’ I said, ‘I feel like I’d remember that.’ And then I said, ‘I didn’t see anybody that day except Hunter and Steve.’

“And so anyway. And then it gets out, whatever that I was was lying or whatever. But I can remember going and asking Mark, there’s obviously that time — I thought maybe this was one I forgot, but I feel like I would remember that. So I came back and asked Mark, and I was like, ‘Hey, I had this interview with this guy and was working on the book.’ And, you know, [has] this ever happened? He was like, he goes, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘I feel like if that happened, you’d remember it.’ I said, ‘That’s what I thought, too.’ ‘And he’s like, ‘Yep.’ And then I hear later on that maybe he did do it, but it was after we left, or whatever and I don’t know.”

The Undertaker on the truth of the matter: “Obviously, you’ve changed a lot to the point where we have a great relationship and a great friendship and all that. So when you asked me about it, I felt really, really bad to say, ‘Yeah, I was going to stomp your ass if — or try at least to stomp your ass if you didn’t do business.’ Like, I felt so bad because our relationship had changed so much, and I genuinely as a person cared for you. I was like, ‘I can’t say that I was going to do that.’ I just felt awful. So I did, I lied to you straight to your face. I had every intention — if business wasn’t done, something was going to get done. However it turned out or whoever got involved, I was dead set on doing, doing absolutely something.”

The Undertaker on the setting: “I had already worked. I worked with Kane, and I’d worked, and I’d gone back and done everything. And then you and Steve had gone out, and then I came back to Gorilla. And I honestly got myself worked up, like believing the goof, the hype like, ‘S**t, he’s a wild card, right?’”

Shawn Michaels on his mindset: “At least, because I did, I worked very hard to convince everybody like, ‘If I don’t want to do this, then I ain’t got [to do it]’.”

The Undertaker on not doing anything: “Then everything happened the way it was supposed to happen. I went back, but I was gone before you ever got back.”

