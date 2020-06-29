The Undertaker Reflects on Hell in a Cell, His Reaction After Mick Foley’s Bump Through the Roof of the Cell

– Sam Roberts recently interviewed The Undertaker for his podcast this week. During the interview, he discussed his infamous Hell in a Cell match with Mick Foley at King of the Ring 1998 and how Mick Foley after his second bump was determined to go to the original finish. You can check out some highlights and clips below.

Undertaker on what went through his mind after Mick Foley went through the roof of the cell: “I was trying to focus and hoping that he could move. Honestly, that was really close to being catastrophic. It really was, and like I said, he’d already taken the bump off the top. Although that one was planned, that was no easy — that is not easy to do. It ain’t easy on the body. And then this happens, and he landed in such a funky way. I didn’t know that he was going to get up, so I’m having to think, I need to get down there for one and check on him. But man, I was legit scared for what the results were going to be.”

The Undertaker on how Foley still wanted go to the finish with the thumb tacks: “That’s just a tough son of a gun man. Most people don’t get up from that like he did. Again, he got up and finished the match, and I’m trying to talk to him. And I’m like, ‘Mick, let’s go. Let’s go home [as in end the match].’ All he wanted to do, he said, ‘We gotta get to the [thumb] tacks. We gotta get to the tacks.’ ‘Are you s***ting me?! Really?!’ I was looking at his — I had no idea what it was at the time — but his tooth went through his lip and got end up lodged in his nostril. You could look in his eyes and tell there was nobody home. He knew that you had to get to the thumb tacks, and that was the finish. I was pleading with him because like, ‘Man, Mick, can we go home?’ Because you could tell he was not there.”

