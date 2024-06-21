The Undertaker On Getting Started In Backyard Wrestling, What His Name Was

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about getting his start as a backyard wrestler and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On starting as a backyard wrestler: “I got my start in backyard wrestling. It was — I looked like Andre the Giant compared to the guys I was in the ring with. They were all guys that were never gonna go anywhere. They were — they would be great in this day in age because there’s like a smaller wrestling base, I guess. These guys were teeny tiny, and there was just me, I’m 6’8″ and 320 pounds. I just looked like Andre compared to everybody else. But back then, whenever you got an opportunity to get in the ring, whatever it was.”

On what his name was: “Powerhouse. And of course, I had a Powerhouse Gym t-shirt. I was living the gimmick [laughs] I think it was even pink, too. That was before I had calmed my colors down.”

On the Attitude Era making wrestling mainstream: “It’s crazy, because the Attitude Era was like the first time in my career, like I would see people that had their wrestling shirts on in public. Like people would wear their wrestling shirts to the to shows, or they would have them. But you just didn’t see them like a concert shirt or whatever else. But man, during the Attitude Era there all you saw was Austin 3:16, it was — and then you know, obviously Rock and then everybody came along. But you’re right, it was those shirts.”

