The Undertaker Takes “All In Challenge” to Benefit Charity

The Undertaker is taking on the “All In Challenge” to benefit charities providing food to those in need. (Make your “All In” jokes here.) The Dead Man posted to Instagram noting that he accepted the challenge and is offering a dinner and a one-of-a-kind gift from him, with 100% of money raised going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

As of this writing, the highest bid is $3,8000 with four bids. The auction ends on April 24th, with the winner being flown to Austin with a friend for dinner with Taker. Taker challenged Post Malone and Jesse James of West Coast Choppers to take the challenge.

You can bid on the prize here.