The Undertaker Thinks WWE Hasn’t Scratched The Surface Yet With Omos

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about his belief that Omos has not even scratched the surface of what WWE can do with him and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Omos: “I’m so happy you’re here, because you honestly are one of my favorite people in WWE at the moment. I mean, he has so many qualities. He’s very Kane-like, only bigger which is insane to think about [given] how big Kane is. But I mean, as a human being, just an unbelievable human being, and only begin[ning] to scratch the surface, I think of what you’re going to do with WWE, man.”

On wishing that he could still wrestle Omos: “I see so many qualities in you that I appreciate. I just kind of wish I was still around that I can actually — because I mean… honestly, if I was still working man, it would even be worse. Because I would be grooming you to be an opponent. I mean, we’d have a year-long run, at least… You’re in a situation now where it’s kind of crazy because there’s just nobody for you to work with.”

On WWE protecting Omos: “I think they’re protecting you enough now where you’re not — where I don’t think, before it’s like, ‘So and so needs an opponent. Wow, well, let’s beat our giant.’ It’s just like, ‘Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?’ So I think — you know, I know you’re not where you want to be and involved. But sometimes it’s for the better.”

