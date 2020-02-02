The Undisputed Era Wanted To Elevate Imperium At Worlds Collide

In an interview with TalkSport, The Undisputed Era spoke about their match with Imperium at WWE Worlds Collide and said their goal was the elevate the NXT UK faction. Here are highlights:

Adam Cole on invading NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool IIKyle O’Reilly on the UK audience: “Something about the UK fans, I don’t know what it is, but they’re always just out. It’s just tremendous. It’s always been like that.”

Bobby Fish on the goal of the invasion: “I think with the Blackpool thing, it’s all about creating that air of unpredictability and now its our job to carry that with us wherever we go, and I feel like that’s what we’re doing. We’re moving it forward. And it’s just the perception of, you don’t know where these guys are going to turn up. They do what they want, when they want, where they want. For me, that’s something that really adds a layer to all of us.”

Roderick Strong on the match at Worlds Collide: “And then, just the opportunity to have the match. Imperium has been doing great over in NXT UK, but it was kind of an opportunity to raise their stock against us and that’s special. Those kind of moments mean a lot to me. Where we can help elevate these guys as well because we’re in that position. You know, being in the position that we’re in is great, but what we can do with the ‘power’ of it is what is really freaking cool.”