Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight & Santos Escobar Declare For WWE King Of The Ring On Smackdown
Carmelo Hayes, LA Knight & Santos Escobar are entering the King Of The Ring tournament, declaring their intentions on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s show saw the three each declare themselves for the tournament, which will begin on the May 6th episode of Raw.
The three join Gunther, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Xavier Woods as names declared for the tournament, which will conclude at WWE King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25th.
