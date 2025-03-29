The Weeknd & Playboi Carti To Provide WrestleMania 41 Theme Song

The theme song for WrestleMania 41 has been revealed. It was announced on Friday’s Smackdown that The Weeknd and Playboi Cardi’s “Timeless” is the official theme song for 2025’s Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Weeknd has provided the theme song for WrestleMania all the way back to WrestleMania 36, when his hit “Blinding Lights” was the official theme song.

“Timeless,” which was released as a single in September of last year, is off The Weeknd’s sixth studio album Hurry Up Tomorrow.