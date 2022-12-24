wrestling / News
The Workhorsemen Reportedly Injured at AEW Dark Tapings
December 24, 2022 | Posted by
– According to a report by Fightful Select, The Workhorsemen JD Drake and Anthony Henry were forced to miss a scheduled date at its weekend’s CDW show after suffering injuries at recent AEW Dark tapings. Henry’s injury is reportedly not serious, and he’s expected to be good to return to the ring soon.
There is no update yet on the severity of Drake’s injury.
