The Young Bucks Tease Making Contact With Adam Cole After NXT Takeover 36

The Young Bucks appear to have seen Adam Cole’s NXT Takeover 36 loss, and they appear to have teased reaching out to him. The Bucks changed their Twitter bio following Cole’s loss to Kyle O’Reilly, putting in a link to the video “The Most Infamous Seances in History” from YouTuber Slapped Ham, who creates videos about the supernatural and unexplained phenomena is probably about to be very confused as to why he has so many “Adam Cole to AEW confirmed” messages showing up on his video.

The Bucks appear to be referencing the fact that Cole “died” in Being the Elite continuity, having become a ghost way back in episode 54 in May of 2017 before he signed with WWE. Cole’s girlfriend, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker, retweeted the new bio announcement as you can see below: