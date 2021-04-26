The Young Bucks Poke Fun At WWE Trash Bag Incident In Newest Being The Elite (Recap)

The newest edition of Being the Elite is available, and it features The Young Bucks poking fun at the WWE trash bag incident, Stu Grayson being confused, and much more. Here are the highlights:

* The Young Bucks and The Good Brothers are talking in the parking lot, and Karl Anderson starts doing the helicopter after the Bucks ask him where his earrings are. Anderson wants them to touch the helicopter but they refuse.

* Highlights from Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston driving a truck into The Elite’s trailer. The Elite run away as Matt Jackson updates the Bucks’ Twitter bio.

* The Young Bucks aren’t happy with baggage handling at the airport, with Matt’s suitcase having a hole in it.

* The Dark Order is in its hangout, and Stu Grayson is sitting in the spot Anna Jay usually sits in. Hangman Page comes in yelling and the other members turn away from him. They start questioning why he didn’t bring the eggrolls for John Silver and Colt Cabana is pissed. Reynolds says they had to cut off 12 inches of his arm, and Evil Uno wants to know where they can find 12 inches. They go after 5 again.

* Brandon Cutler is walking backstage and the Bucks stop him. They talk about Cutler being sidelined with a broken face and nose, and they give him a face mask. Matt thought about giving him The Undertaker’s Phantom of the Opera mask but didn’t. They give Cutler an Elite jacket, which reads “Young Boy” on the back of it.

* Leva Bates is on her phone and Pretty Peter Avalon comes in. Cezar Bononi walks in and Avalon jokes around, and Leva exits.

* Grayson is alone in the Dark Order hangout, and he suggests he was given permission to hunt down Matt Hardy, Private Party, and Butcher and Blade. He looks back at Anna Jay’s usual spot and is once again confused. He starts walking through the hall, and Anna Jay walks in the other direction. He turns around and looks back and it’s Abadon waiting for him.

* Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero talk to Ryzin backstage. He thought BlueChew was candy, so he’s having to ice himself. Highlights of him asking the AEW doctor what to do, then he goes to another doctor, and it’s Luther. Ryzin explains the situation, and Luther gives him something out of his bag of tricks. Ryzin, Nyla, and Vickie run off with a scheme in mind.

* The Bucks and Good Brothers talk about ratings and Matt accidentally sending a group message to Trent and Luchasaurus with the amount of money in his stock account. Luke Gallows does his best Howard Finkel impression, then the group eats their food without silverware.

* The Bucks are back at their house and Cutler talks about being out of action for a few months. The Bucks brought his stuff for him and it’s all in a trash bag.

* Cutler is cleaning up the mess from the trailer incident on Dynamite.

If you use any of this recap, please credit 411mania.com.