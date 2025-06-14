wrestling / News
Thea Hail Set For Tomorrow’s Reality Of Wrestling Show
June 13, 2025 | Posted by
NXT star Thea Hail will be in action at Reality of Wrestling’s show on Saturday. ROW announced on Friday that Hail will battle Monica Monroe at tomorrow’s event, as you can see below.
The show takes place in Texas City, Texas.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨@wrestleladybird has answered the challenge and will face @WWENXT Superstar @theahail_wwe on Saturday, June 14th at Reality Of Wrestling PLATINUM presents #PowerShift
📍 Walker Texas Lawyer Arena
9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591
🎟️ Pick Your… pic.twitter.com/6XilSxtRgL
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 8, 2025