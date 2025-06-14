wrestling / News

Thea Hail Set For Tomorrow’s Reality Of Wrestling Show

June 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thea Hail Reality of Wrestling Monica Monroe Image Credit: Reality of Wrestling

NXT star Thea Hail will be in action at Reality of Wrestling’s show on Saturday. ROW announced on Friday that Hail will battle Monica Monroe at tomorrow’s event, as you can see below.

The show takes place in Texas City, Texas.

