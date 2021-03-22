Thea Trinidad Praises Andrade Following His WWE Release

Thea Trinidad and Andrade spent a lot of time on WWE television together, and Trinidad took to Twitter to praise her former on-screen client after his WWE release. As you surely know, Andrade was granted his release on Sunday and after he posted to social media to thank Triple H, William Regal, and Paul Heyman as well as fans for their support and “all the talent and workers who always behaved kindly to me,” Trinidad retweeted his message and shared several pics of the two along from their time in WWE with a message.

Trinidad wrote:

“Since the moment I met you, I knew that you not only were an amazing person but also one of the most talented in this business and you’d be successful no matter what. I’m so grateful to know you, share these memories and have a brother for life. Love you hermano #TranquiloForLife”

Trinidad was released from WWE in November of last year.