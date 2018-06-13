WWE News: There’s Speculation That Ricochet Is Injured, Ronda Rousey ‘Spares’ Nia Jax, Becky Lynch Works Out With The Good Brothers

UPDATE: During today’s media call, Triple H revealed that Ricochet tweaked his shoulders in Paris and he is not injured. They didn’t want to take a chances so they held him off the Belgium show.

ORIGINAL: According to wrestlinginc.com, there is speculation that NXT’s Ricochet is injured following Monday’s NXT event on Paris, France. He teamed with Johnny Gargano to defeat Tommaso Ciampa and The Velveteen Dream, which was originally advertised to be two singles matches with Ricochet vs. Dream and Gargano vs. Ciampa. Ricochet overshot a suicide dive at the end of the match, which you can see in the Twitter post below. He is scheduled to face The Velveteen Dream at Saturday’s Takeover: Chicago event.

On the plane about to head back to the states. An amazing and my first overseas tour for @WWENXT is all wrapped up! Thanks to all who came and made it possible! Now time to get ready for my spotlight at #NXTTakeOverChicago. 👑 pic.twitter.com/GMTINlsjF6 — The One And Only! (@KingRicochet) June 13, 2018

– Ronda Rousey posted the following on Instagram after her Raw confrontation with Nia Jax…

– Here is video of Becky Lynch working out with The Good Brothers…