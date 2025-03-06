This Is Awesome Host Greg Miller Confirms His WWE Exit

– In a new Gregway Special video posted on Kinda Funny Games, This Is Awesome host Greg Miller confirmed that he and WWE have parted ways following his profile being removed from WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Miller on This Is Awesome ending after three seasons: “If you didn’t know, I hosted a show for WWE called This is Awesome where we ran you through the most awesome moments in WWE history. We filmed three seasons of it and it was awesome and it was great, and it’s officially over. I’ve known for a while that we were (done). I was just hoping to skate by a little bit longer on wwe.com/superstars so that I could keep saying that I was a WWE Superstar. I knew this day was coming. You might have noticed, season three’s outro was very much, ‘Thank you for everything.’ It could have been a season finale, but we thought it might be a series finale.”

On WWE’s current streaming relationship with Netflix likely ending the series: “It was a Peacock show. Raw is on Netflix in America. Everywhere else, everything is on Netflix. Netflix is kind of the focus, not Peacock, in terms of what was going on. There were a few different things that happened. Then, it was the shocker for me, the people who make This is Awesome were actually laid off in January. ‘That’s not good. Now there is no one there to make it happen.’ The other one, since jumping over to Netflix, you’ve seen the one and only Big E host a bunch of different show. I think, that more than anything, ‘This is why it doesn’t make sense for Greg Miller, video game dork, to host anything.'”

All three seasons of This Is Awesome, 25 episodes in total, are still available to stream now on Peacock.