This Week’s Before the Impact Online With VSK & Zicky Dice vs. Decay
VSK and Zicky Dice are battling Decay on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which is described as follows:
The amazing Gia Miller is back along with sidekick Josh Mathews for another BTI. This week’s edition of wrestling’s premier magazine show features an exclusive tag-team match between VSK & Zicky Dice vs Decay! PLUS George Iceman has more Intel!
