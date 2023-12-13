This Week’s AEW Dynamite To Have Overrun

There will be an overrun for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Wednesday’s show will have a five minute overrun, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“Thanks to our great partners at TBS, we have an overrun of 5 minutes planned for Tomorrow night live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! We’ll see you all tomorrow, we’re excited for a 5 minute overrun on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night Dynamite, starting 8pm ET/7pm CT tomorrow!”

The lineup for the show is:

* AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW Continental Classic Match: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe

* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong

* Riho vs. Ruby Soho

* The Von Erich family returns to Dallas

* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe

* We’ll hear from The Golden Jets