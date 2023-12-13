wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Dynamite To Have Overrun

December 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 12-13-23 Image Credit: AEW

There will be an overrun for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that Wednesday’s show will have a five minute overrun, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“Thanks to our great partners at TBS, we have an overrun of 5 minutes planned for Tomorrow night live on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!

We’ll see you all tomorrow, we’re excited for a 5 minute overrun on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night Dynamite, starting 8pm ET/7pm CT tomorrow!”

The lineup for the show is:

AEW Continental Classic Match: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal
AEW Continental Classic Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland
AEW Continental Classic Match: Jay White vs. Mark Briscoe
* Hangman Page vs. Roderick Strong
* Riho vs. Ruby Soho
* The Von Erich family returns to Dallas
* We’ll hear from Samoa Joe
* We’ll hear from The Golden Jets

